Three of France’s Four LNG Terminals Shut Down for a Week

Another nationwide demonstration is scheduled for March 7, amid strikes in almost all sectors of the economy.

The General Confederation of Labor (CGT) Elengy said Monday it has suspended for seven days three of the country's four LNG terminals in protest to the government's pension reform bill.

With the shutdown of the three terminals operated by Elengy, the supply of gas to GRTgaz's distribution networks, the unloading of LNG tankers and the filling of LNG tankers are blocked.

The group stated that the measure has no repercussions for the general public for the time being, as the closure was "under conventional security conditions."

According to the management of Elengy, the fourth LNG terminal operated in Dunkerque by the Belgian group Fluxys, will also go on strike for 48 hours starting next March 7, when another nationwide demonstration is planned.

Réforme des retraites : la CGT arrête trois terminaux de GNL sur quatre pour «sept jours»



En amont d'une journée de mobilisation qui s'annonce rude pour le gouvernement, la CGT Elengy annonce avoir bloqué pour sept jours trois des quatre terminaux méthaniers qui permettent… https://t.co/cMDNJcVgJ8 pic.twitter.com/F48ogSMGfF — Brainless Partisans ��‍☠️☢️☣️�� (@BPartisans) March 6, 2023

Pension reform: the CGT shuts down three out of four LNG terminals for “seven days.” Ahead of a day of mobilization that promises to be tough for the government, the CGT Elengy announces that it has blocked three of the four LNG terminals that allow the import of LNG for seven days.

In this regard, the CGT said that gas-fired power plants could be affected in a first phase, as well as industrials, those customers who can be supplied with energy by other means.

Frédéric Ben, head of the gas sector at the National Federation of Mines and Energy (FNME-CGT), said: "We are going to lower the bar a little on storage and call for the withdrawal of the government's reform project, pure and simple."

French nuclear power plant workers also began an indefinite strike on Friday against the pension reform that the government plans to approve this year.

The French government intends to gradually delay the retirement age in the country by three months a year starting September 1, 2023, until it reaches 64 in 2030.