    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Iraq

Three Rockets Land Near US Embassy in Baghdad
  • A general view of the U.S. Embassy at the Green zone in Baghdad, Iraq

    A general view of the U.S. Embassy at the Green zone in Baghdad, Iraq | Photo: Reuters

Published 20 January 2020
Videos

There have been several attacks since Iran's retaliatory attack against U.S. forces. 

Three Katyusha rockets fell on Tuesday inside Baghdad’s Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions, according to Iraqui police sources.

The three rockets were launched from Zafaraniyah district outside Baghdad, the sources said, adding that two rockets landed near the U.S. embassy.

Tags

Iraq Green Zone United States Baghdad

by teleSUR / MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.