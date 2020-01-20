Three Rockets Land Near US Embassy in Baghdad

There have been several attacks since Iran's retaliatory attack against U.S. forces.
Three Katyusha rockets fell on Tuesday inside Baghdad’s Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions, according to Iraqui police sources.
The three rockets were launched from Zafaraniyah district outside Baghdad, the sources said, adding that two rockets landed near the U.S. embassy.
Sirens went on as rockets landed on the perimeter of the US embassy in Baghdad green zone. Video was distributed in WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/kWzv2tVm0y— Mustafa Salim (@Mustafa_salimb) January 20, 2020