Three Killed in Colombia’s 54th Massacre So Far This Year

Among those killed was a former combatant who was a signatory to the 2016 Havana peace agreements.

The Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ) denounced the murder of three people in the early hours of Monday morning in Caquetá, Colombia, while they were having a conversation in a public establishment in Puerto Rico municipality.

Heavily armed men arrived at the public establishment and attacked the victims, who were identified as Aurelio Castro Ortiz, brother of the former mayor of the municipality of Puerto Rico, Durley Lopez Osorio and Orley Tombe Conde, INDEPAZ said.

Orley Tombe is reported as a former combatant of the extinct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC-EP), signatory of the 2016 Havana peace agreement.

Since the signing of the peace agreement, 333 signatories have been killed, with 27 so far in 2022.

#Colombia ���� || Asesinaron a un firmante de la paz:

Orley Tombe Conda

25/07/22

Puerto Rico, Caquetá



Era firmante del acuerdo de paz, quien se encontraba actualmente en proceso de reincorporación.



Con Orley van 27 firmantes de acuerdo asesinados en 2022.

A peace signer was murdered: Orley Tombe Conda 07/25/22 Puerto Rico, Caquetá. He was a signatory to the peace agreement and was currently in reincorporation. With Orley, there are 27 signatories of the agreement killed in 2022.

Local media informed that two other women were injured in the shooting.

INDEPAZ recalled that two years ago, an Early Warning was issued by the Ombudsman's Office for the municipalities of El Doncello and Puerto Rico in the Caquetá department, denouncing constant threats by armed structures against the life and integrity of the population.

According to the organization, which reports on armed violence in Colombia, this situation could be associated with the need to consolidate the corridors to the department of Huila and the municipality of San Vicente del Caguán (Caquetá).