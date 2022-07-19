Three Candidates Left in Race To Become the UK's Prime Minister

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is leading the race to become UK Prime Minister.

Tuesday concluded the fourth round of the Tory leadership contest, leaving three candidates in the running, according to the 1922 Committee of the Conservative Party deputies.

With former Equality Minister Kemi Badenoch out of the race, Sunak, International Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt and Foreign Affairs Minister Liz Truss remain.

This time Sunak got 118 votes, Mordaunt 92, and Truss 86. Sunak has won each of the last four rounds of voting, while Mordaunt comes in second place, with Truss following.

From the last vote among members of parliament, scheduled for July 21, the two final candidates will emerge shortly before parliamentarians leave for their summer break on Thursday.

The UK’s former finance minister Rishi Sunak has held on to his lead among Conservative lawmakers in the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, but his two remaining rivals are closing the gap. pic.twitter.com/br4ExHtAFc — Qoryooley News (@Qoryooley000) July 19, 2022

The two finalists will go through a postal ballot of all Conservative Party members, who number some 200 000. Johnson's replacement will be announced on September 5.

This Tory leadership race follows Boris Johnson's resignation as Conservative leader on July 7, forced by an onslaught of resignations from government officials objecting to his leadership, riddled with scandals.

Until a new Tory leader takes over, Johnson continues to serve as interim prime minister.