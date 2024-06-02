Three Brazilians Injured After Israeli Attack in South Lebanon

A Foreign Ministry's statement says that since the beginning of the conflict the Embassy in Beirut maintains contact with Brazilians in South Lebanon

The Government of Brazil reported that three Brazilian citizens were injured after a series of Israeli bombings in southern Lebanon, to which the South American Foreign Ministry reacted with "indignation and condemnation."

According to a note issued by the Foreign Ministry on its website in Portuguese, the incident took place in Saddikine, south of Lebanon, amid a resurgence of tensions between the Israeli armed forces and the Shiite resistance group Hizbullah, operating from southern Lebanon.

"All are receiving treatment at the Italian Lebanese Hospital in Tyre. The episode took place in the context of attacks by the Israeli armed forces in southern Lebanon and Hezbollah in northern Israel," the statement said.

The note also reiterated Brazil’s rejection of the ongoing fighting around Israel since that country was attacked by the Palestinian armed resistance Hamas, which sparked conflict in the Gaza Strip and other borders of the Israeli state.

The FM's statement highlights that "Since the beginning of the conflict between Israel and Palestine, the Embassy in Beirut monitors and maintains regular contact with Brazilians residing in South Lebanon."

"Brazil calls on all parties involved in hostilities to exercise maximum restraint, as well as respect for human rights and humanitarian law, so as to prevent an expansion of the conflict in Gaza and avoid further innocent victims," it adds.