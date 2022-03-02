Thousands of Ukrainian Leave the Country Due to Conflict

According to the UN, thousands of Ukrainian leave the country to escape the current situation.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported that more than 874 000 Ukrainians fled to neighboring countries in an attempt to escape from the current military situation.

Many European Union member countries opened their borders to Ukrainian citizens on February 24, when Russia launched its military operation. More than half of the 874 026 Ukrainians fled to Poland, considering Hungary and Moldova as second and third choices.

During the first week of the Russian operation, at least 42 000 Ukrainians crossed the borders to Russia, and about 96 000 people were evacuated in areas in eastern Ukraine the days after Russia launched a special military operation in Donbass.

Church parishes across Poland are preparing places of shelter for those escaping the war.



Caritas Poland has secured 3,000 beds for refugees, and all churches across the country collected money on Sunday to help the charity assist Ukrainianshttps://t.co/q5tZniqkZN — Notes from Poland ���� (@notesfrompoland) February 28, 2022

According to Russia's government, troops have been sent to protect the people in separatist-held areas in the east.