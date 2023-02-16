Thousands of Syrian Pregnant Women Are at Risk: UNFPA

The death toll from the earthquakes that struck Syria and Türkiye has already exceeded 41,000.

On Wednesday, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) warned of the situation faced by some 40,000 pregnant Syrians who must give birth in the next three months.

As a result of the earthquakes, many health facilities are destroyed or lack the necessary basic supplies, UNFPA Regional Director Laila Baker said after visiting Aleppo, one of the hardest-hit areas.

Currently, many Syrian health centers lack medicines to treat basic illnesses and adequate conditions to perform operations such as caesarean sections.

"We visited a maternity hospital in Aleppo where we saw a lack of sheets. The staff are doing 18-hour shifts. There are people doing volunteer work and a lot of solidarity. However, a huge amount still needs to be invested to reach the most vulnerable communities," Baker said.

"I am cold and worried about what will happen next."



Thousands of Syrians are sheltering in collective centres, too scared or unable to go home.



The priority for humanitarians is to ensure they're safe and have the support they need. pic.twitter.com/CignxFjNY4 — UN Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) February 14, 2023

UNFPA has appealed to donors for US$24 million in funds over the next three months to support Syrians, who are already living in a very difficult situation after a decade of war.

According to the latest media reports, the death toll from the earthquakes that struck Syria and Türkiye has already exceeded 41,000.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) holds that close to nine million people in Syria are affected by the aftermath of the earthquakes.

"More than 4,700 buildings have been destroyed, entire streets have been demolished, and 4.2 million people in Aleppo, and another three million in Idlib, have been affected," the UN said.