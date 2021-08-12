Thousands of People Flee Violence in Afghanistan

Over 5,800 internally displaced persons arrived in Kabul between July 1 and Aug. 5. They needed food, household items, and water and sanitation.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that conflict in different parts of Afghanistan has driven tens of thousands of people away from their homes.

They are part of the nearly 390,000 people displaced by hostilities this year, with a massive spike since May. Many of them fled to Kabul and other large cities. Most of the displaced in the capital city are staying with families and friends, with a growing number camping in the open, facing increased vulnerability.

Over 5,800 internally displaced persons arriving in Kabul between July 1 and Aug. 5 needed food, household items, water and sanitation support and other assistance.

Ten humanitarian teams on Wednesday assessed the needs of people staying outside in parks and other open spaces and identified an additional 4,522 displaced persons lacking shelter, food, sanitation and drinking water. A temporary health clinic and mobile health teams provided health services.

"Despite a worsening security situation, humanitarian agencies are staying and delivering to people in need, reaching 7.8 million people in the first six months of this year," OCHA said. "Some 156 non-governmental organizations and UN agencies have delivered assistance throughout Afghanistan."

While the humanitarians said they intend to stay despite increasing hostilities to deliver relief, it depends on staff safety, bureaucratic hurdles and raising additional funds. The US$1.3 billion Humanitarian Response Fund for Afghanistan is just 38 percent funded, leaving an almost US$800 million shortfall.

On Wednesday, one Afghan civilian died and 47 civilians, including six children and five women, were wounded during ongoing clashes in Kandahar city, capital of southern Kandahar province. The streets in most part of the Kandahar are deserted as the city has been the scene of street fighting in recent days. Taliban was trying to overrun the city after they took control over many of the suburban districts in the province, according to local residents.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Afghanistan announced that hundreds of thousands of civilians are at risk as fighting intensifies in and around cities of Kunduz, Lashkar Gah, Kandahar and other Afghan cities.