Thousands of People Attend George Floyd's Funeral in Houston

A GMU survey shows that 7 out of 10 citizens believe Floyd's murder expresses a systematic problem within the U.S. security forces and not an isolated case.

Over 6,000 people gathered outside the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston to accompany the mourning service in honor of George Floyd. His body will be buried in the Memorial Gardens Cemetery as millions of people join the Black Lives Matters (BLM) movement to protest against racism and police brutality around the world.

This religious temple opened its doors shortly before noon, but many people came from early morning to say goodbye to a 46-year-old man who became a global symbol in the fight for human rights and equality.

"I wanted to arrive early to express my discomfort at this vast injustice," a 68-year-old woman, Lula Heyden said, adding that "there is still a great fight ahead to end racism in the U.S."

Amid a collective pain that has not diminished at all, many citizens recalled with tears the words of Floyd’s 6-year-old-daughter Gianna saying, “Daddy changed the world”.

"He started a movement against injustice," Alberto Sanchez, a Mexican living in Texas, said and added that "what happened will be a turning point because many people have realized it."

I'm watching the George Floyd funeral in Houston... THIS is the America I want to Live In Again! pic.twitter.com/E30E1ffjLa — �������� ������ ���������������� (@AureHope) June 9, 2020

On Tuesday, George Mason University (GMU) published a survey of 1,006 people according to which 74 percent of U.S. citizens support protests against George Floyd's murder.

The data show that 87 percent of Democrats, 76 percent of independents, and 53 percent of Republicans expressed solidarity with anti-racism rallies.

The GMU survey also points out that 6 out of 10 interviewees disapprove of U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of the Minneapolis Police-prompted incidents.

Furthermore, 7 out of 10 persons believe that Floyd's death expresses a systematic problem within the U.S. security forces and not an isolated case.

These data contrast with information published by the Washington Post in 2014 when an unarmed young black man was killed by police. At that time, only 4 out of 10 interviewees considered that such an incident expressed a major structural problem.