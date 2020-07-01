Thousands of Palestinians Protest Against Israeli Annexation

At least 30,000 Palestinians are protesting in Gaza against Israel's plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank territory, a decision that can be implemented as of this first of July.

The protest was attended by leaders of the main Palestinian political groups, including the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who said that the Palestinian resistance will frustrate both the Israeli annexation plan and President Donald Trump's so-called "Deal of the Century", a U.S. initiative that supposedly seeks to promote peace in the Middle East.

The protesters did not head to the dividing fence with Israel, where the 2018 protests known as "The March of Return" took place. On that occasion, the Israeli army killed over 273 Palestinians and wounded some 16,000 people.

Men and women waved Palestinian flags and sang against Israel, the United States, and the White House regional peace proposal.

Israel "will not enjoy calm for long," Sadi Aabed, a spokesman for Palestinian groups said, adding that his people will surprise the world with "a new wave of struggle that no one expected."

As of Thursday morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration had not officially announced whether the Israeli annexation plan started as previously stated.

Besides violating international law, the Israeli proposal has been widely rejected by the international community because of the violent consequences that it could generate.

"The plan by Trump's staunchly pro-Israel administration proposes that Israel stake permanent claims to around one-third of the West Bank - including settlements which are illegal under international law - while offering the Palestinian Authority limited sovereignty over disjointed patches of land," the local outlet Middle East Eye recalled.