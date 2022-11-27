Thousands of Mexicans March To Show Their Support for the Government

The mobilization began around 09H00 hours, although the arrival of contingents began hours before.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, heads this Sunday the march towards the Zócalo, in the center of the Mexican capital, accompanied by thousands of Mexicans who support him and defend his national project.

The Angel of Independence, located on Paseo de la Reforma Avenue in downtown Mexico City, a symbolic monument in the North American country, was the starting point for the march that also celebrates the four years of López Obrador's government.

Thousands of people - gathered since the early hours of the morning - accompanied the Mexican president in the march that will reach the Zócalo, in downtown Mexico City, where the president will deliver his fourth government report, which was brought forward because of the demonstration.

4 Años de Transformación https://t.co/SCtkrXokzn — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) November 27, 2022

This march also includes both federal and local authorities, as well as representatives from the world of politics and culture , in support of the head of state's administration.

López Obrador took office on December 1, 2018, after defeating the conservative candidates of the National Action Party (PAN) and Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in the presidential elections

The contingent advances slowly before the numerous presence of thousands of people, who chant slogans in favor of López Obrador and against conservative sectors that attack the president's administration.

#Mexico | March in Mexico City in support of AMLO's government and 4th Government Report. pic.twitter.com/pSjW5aoj0H — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 27, 2022

This will be the first demonstration led by López Obrador since the 2013 marches against the oil and electricity reforms made during the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto.

López Obrador called for the demonstration after the one held on November 13 in defense of the National Electoral Institute (INE) by civil society organizations and political parties opposing his administration.

After the march, President López Obrador will give a message on his first four years of government.