Thousands of Iranians Demand Revenge for Death of Soleimani

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand revenge after the U.S. assassination of the Quds Force commander, General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad.

At the same time, the leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a decree issued on Friday, appointed General Ismail Qaani as the new commander of the Quds Forces.

Crowds gathered in many cities across the country to show their determination to avenge General Soleimani, who was killed along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), Iraqi pro-government Shiite forces.

The protesters expressed their solidarity with the family of General Soleimani and echoed a statement by the leader of the Islamic Revolution, who promised "severe revenge" in response to the U.S. attack.

In the capital, Tehran, tens of thousands of people who attended Friday prayers held a demonstration after the event, with signs warning the United States, Israel and their regional allies of serious consequences.

In downtown Tehran, in front of the mosque of the Mosala complex, protesters shouted slogans such as "death to the U.S." and "death to Israel."

The Iranian nation will honor the memory of the noble Major-General Soleimani & the martyrs with him—particularly the great Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis— & I declare 3 days of mourning across the nation. I condole & congratulate his family. /5

“I grant the command of the Quds Forces of the Guardian Corps of the Islamic Revolution (CGRI) to Brigadier General Ismail Qaani who was one of the prominent commanders of the CGRI during the Sacred Defense and who for many years served alongside the martyred general in the region,” Jamenei announced.

The ayatollah assured that the Quds Forces "will follow the same program (which they maintained) during the management of Soleimani."

Khamenei demanded that all members of the Quds Forces cooperate with General Qaani.