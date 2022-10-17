Thousands of Haitians Hit Streets Against Troop Deployment

Thousands of Haitians took to the streets of this capital and other cities today to denounce a possible intervention of troops following the government's request for an urgent deployment to contain gangs.

In this city, the demonstrators tried to reach the US embassy led by the politician and former senator Moïse Jean Charles before being stopped by the police, who used tear gas.

However, the also coordinator of the Pitit Desalin party managed to reach the diplomatic headquarters together with a group of sympathizers. From there, he demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the immediate revocation of the military deployment.

In other cities such as Les Cayes and Cap-Haitien, thousands of people also demonstrated and criticized the Government for resorting to an occupation, despite the results of previous interventions which did not solve the country's problems.

In those cities, police dispersed demonstrators with tear gas and live ammunition, even though peaceful protests were reported.

The mobilizations in Haiti occurred when the United Nations Security Council analyzed a resolution proposed by Mexico and the United States to deploy a non-UN mission in the Caribbean country.

The Haitian Foreign Minister, Jean-Victor Généaus, assured the plenary that the citizens are not living but surviving and pointed out that more than four million children cannot go to school because of the action of the gangs and their sponsors.

However, for the detractors of an eventual external intervention, only Haitians can solve their problems and encourage the authorities to reinforce the police to confront the armed groups.