Thousands of Argentinian Women Demand Legal Abortion

In addition to the slogans in favor of abortion, protesters demanded the implementation of Comprehensive Sex Education (ESI) and stronger policies against femicide.

The 34th Plurinational Meeting of Women, Lesbians, Trans, Transvestites, Bisexuals, and Non-Binaries were held Sunday in Argentina’s Buenos Aires.

The event, which is organized every year, witnessed the participation of tens of thousands of women and LGBTQ people in the 34th National Meeting of Women (ENM).

The mobilization came after the second day of mass workshops, and the development of a huge Pedestrian Feminist and Multidisciplinary Fair. The Cultural Circuit that involved 20 spaces in different parts of the city also worked during the two days.

After the fair, around 6 pm local time, women demanded rights to legal and safe abortion.

"I come here for me, for all the changes I am making in my life," Ana, 64, celebrated with a green handkerchief tied to her wrist.

"I lost a pregnancy a while ago and had no access to information," a protester said. “The paramedics were the ones who accompanied me by phone because I did not understand what was happening to me. The doctors did not treat me well, they did not give me care. If it wasn't for the Lifeguards, I wouldn't be here. ”

In addition to the slogans in favor of abortion, those attending the march carried signs that demanded, among other things, the implementation of Comprehensive Sex Education (ESI) in schools and policies to reduce and end femicides in Argentina.

According to recent investigations, in Argentina so far this year there have been 223 cases of femicide, resulting in 148 orphaned children, one of the scourges that most affect this country.