Thousands Take Part in Anti-Government Protest in France

The protest against the French government's Global Security law continued this Saturday in almost 90 cities in the country although President Emmanuel Macron’s administration announced its intention to reform the most controversial aspects of the norm.

The day of protests was also supported by the main French trade unions which called on the population to fight against the loss of adequate working conditions and the increase in unemployment rates.

In Paris, the police arrested at least 22 citizens, according to data posted by the Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Among those arrested are young students and workers whom the police consider being part of both anti-fascist organizations and the “extremist yellow vests”, as reported by Le Parisien.

The demonstrations take place amid growing criticism of Macron, whom citizens accuse of promoting a legal device that severely curtails political and civil liberties and fosters impunity for perpetrators of police violence.

On Friday, the French president recognized some "inadmissible", violent actions by the police and promised to punish them; however, he insisted that the security forces behave with restraint and following ethical principles.

Macron also admitted that the police have committed racist acts, especially when carrying out identity checks on people who "are not white."