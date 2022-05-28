Thousands Protest in Houston, TX Against NRA Convention

The National Rifle Association decided to go ahead with its Convention, taking place between this Friday and next Sunday at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, despite numerous calls to cancel it after the recent shooting at a Texas school.

Thousands of Americans took to the streets on Friday to protest against the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual convention in Houston, Texas, following Tuesday's deadly shooting at a school that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

The city of Houston has been the scene of massive protests against the National Rifle Association holding its annual convention, just three days after a teenage gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde, about 80 miles west of San Antonio, Texas.

Condemning the free carrying of guns, protesters have marched with signs that read "Ban assault rifles now," "When will you love your children more than guns?" and "Assault rifles are for murder."

Signs against the policies of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), who always supports gun sales in the country and is one of the key participants in the convention of this gun lobby, could also be seen.

The convention takes place after being cancelled two years after the coronavirus pandemic, which caused COVID-19.

In the past 10 years, there have been more than 900 shootings on school grounds. So far in 2022, there have been 214 mass shootings in which 658 children and teenagers have lost their lives, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive portal.