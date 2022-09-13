Third Person Involved in Attempted Murder Against KFC Arrested

Three people are now in custody in connection with the September 1 attempt on the life of Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

Agustina Díaz, a friend of Brenda Uliarte, partner of the perpetrator of the attempted murder, was arrested on Tuesday by order of Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti.

Upon the expert analysis of Uliarte's phone, evidence was found that there was frequent communication, even shortly after the attack occurred. They explicitly referred to the crime through several text and voice messages, thus demonstrating premeditation.

Agustina Díaz was detained and arrested in an operation by the Airport Security Police (PSA) in San Miguel, on the western outskirts of Buenos Aires. This was carried out under the order of the judge in charge of the case, María Eugenia Capuchetti, who summoned the detainee to appear before the authorities.

According to national sources, the PSA determined that Sabag Montiel and her partner had previously tried to attack the Vice president before September 1st.

#Investigación | �� Detienen a otra mujer en la causa por el atentado contra Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

Se trata de Agustina Díaz, vinculada a Brenda Uliarte, a quien le mandó mensajes antes y después del intento de magnicidio. Incluso, la habría ayudado a escapar. pic.twitter.com/AULafhJvHs — Zona Informativa (@zonainfook) September 13, 2022

Kirchner's security was ordered to be reinforced after receiving a death threat, informed today, Security Minister Aníbal Fernández.

"Yesterday there was a message through 911. They seem trivial things, but there are no trivial things; it is serious; everything has to be investigated," the minister told reporters.

On the last day, three raids were carried out, two in Buenos Aires and one in the Federal Capital, to obtain elements of interest for the case, mainly through cell phone information.