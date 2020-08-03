'There Is No Silver Bullet Against COVID-19', WHO Warns

Countries with high transmission rates need to prepare for a battle that requires sustained commitment.

The World Health Organization (WHO) director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Monday warned countries that a definitive solution for COVID-19 is not feasible.

"There is no silver bullet at the moment to fight the virus and there might never be", Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

He added that there are several vaccines in the phase of clinical trials and the WHO is hopeful to achieve effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection.

Six months after declaring the disease as a public health emergency of international concern, “the number of cases has increased more than fivefold to 17.5 million, and the number of deaths has more than tripled to 680,000,” Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

COVID will be with us for years. There is no eliminating this disease. We will need to make permanent social changes (like wearing masks when oubreaks peak) but otherwise, we have to get back to life. We're waiting for a silver bullet that won't come. pic.twitter.com/a5rdyBVDhY — FirstGen (@FirstGenShooter) July 31, 2020

The WHO Health Emergencies Programme director Mike Ryan reported that countries with high transmission rates, such as Brazil and India, need to prepare for a great battle that "requires sustained commitment."

Likewise, Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the international community to spare no effort in the fight against the new coronavirus.

"The message to people and governments is clear: do it all. And when it's under control, keep going! Keep strengthening the health system," WHO director said.

He also informed that the WHO team that traveled to China concluded their mission to lay the groundwork for further joint efforts to identify the virus origins.