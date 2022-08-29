The World's Largest Concert Ever Calls for Peace in Colombia

Previously, the Truth Commission revealed war crimes committed during the internal armed conflict and gave recommendations to prevent human rights violations.

On Sunday, the world's largest concert called for peace in Colombia at the Simon Bolivar Metropolitan Park in Bogota City.

The Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra and other public institutions organized a concert that involved 16,000 musicians and choristers of various ages.

The world's largest concert expressed its support for the Truth Commission's final report, which revealed the war crimes committed during the internal armed conflict and gave recommendations to prevent human rights violations in the future.

Thousands of young people, dressed in blue, red, yellow, green and orange colors, were placed in front of the musicians from the Bogota Philharmonic, who were directed by Rubian Zuluaga. The concert began with the performance of the anthems of Colombia and Bogota.



En ‘El concierto más grande del mundo’, 13.000 voces de niños, niñas y adolescentes, musicalizadas por 3.000 músicos de la @filarmonibogota, interpretaron ‘Latinoamérica’ de @Residente��



The tweet reads, "13,000 children and adolescents, accompanied by 3,000 musicians from the Bogota Filarmonica, performed Residente's song 'Latin America' at the world's largest concert. Bogota sang to truth and peace at Simon Bolivar Park on Sunday."

Then, the Colombians performed Ludwig van Beethoven's Odey to Joy, a song composed by the Puerto Rican group in honor of the struggles of the Latin American peoples, and "The Song with Everyone," which was popularized by Mercedes Sosa, a folklorist who sang against the Argentine dictatorships.

Singer Residente, who is well known for his progressive positions on the Latin American political scene, used social networks to spread the concert, assuring that it was an "immense honor" that young Colombians had performed his song.

"This is an unprecedented concert... It was possible thanks to the discipline, tenacity, and work of our artists and teachers," said Bogota Filarmonica Director David Garcia.

