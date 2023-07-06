The World Sees Hottest June on Record in 2023

"The exceptional heat in June and early July occurred at the onset of the El Niño phenomenon."

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported on Thursday that last month was the hottest June ever recorded.

According to data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service, the June 2023 temperature was just over 0.5 °C above the 1991–2020 average, beating a previous record from June 2019.

Last month also saw North Atlantic surface waters warm to record levels and Antarctic sea ice reach its lowest extent on record, 17% below average.

The data released also noted that the warmth continued into July. The global average temperature reached an all-time high of 16.88 °C on July 3, surpassing the previous daily record of 16.80 °C from August 2016.

It was the hottest June on record globally, with record-high sea surface temperatures, especially in the Atlantic Ocean. Antarctic sea ice extent at unprecedented low values for the time of year, says @CopernicusECMWF monthly #StateofClimate report. pic.twitter.com/I8qlu0UZ2p — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) July 6, 2023

June was also wetter than average in most of Southern Europe, western Iceland, and northwestern Russia, while drier than average in central and Eastern Europe and Scandinavia, including the Horn of Africa, most of Southern Africa, South America, and regions of Australia.

Chris Hewitt, WMO's Director of Climate Services, said, "The exceptional warmth of June and early July came at the beginning of the phenomenon of El Niño, which is expected to further stoke the heat both on land and in the oceans and lead to more extreme temperatures and marine heat waves."

Hewitt warned of "more records falling as El Niño develops further, and these impacts extend into 2024." This is a climate phenomenon related to the warming of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean that occurs every two to seven years.