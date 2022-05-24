The World Faces New Cold War Threat - UN Secretary General

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned of the threat posed to the world by a new Cold War and the rise of extreme nationalism during a speech to graduates of Seton Hall University in New Jersey, U.S.

On the occasion, he also referred to other worrying issues that threaten the world, such as climate change, increasing social inequality and rising hunger and disease.

In his speech Guterres said that "from the Middle East to the threat of a new Cold War with grave nuclear undertones, to terrorism and sectarian fighting within countries rooted in ancient grievances, to an explosion of extreme nationalism that ignores the central truth that international solutions are always in the national interest… Each challenge is another sign that our world is deeply fractured."

Speaking about the dangers of climate change, growing social inequality and rising hunger and disease, the UN Secretary General warned that "the climate crisis is wreaking havoc and threatening to erase entire communities and even entire countries, and governments are not taking the necessary measures to reverse this."

In this regard, Guterres called upon graduate students to "use your talents to propel us towards a renewable future," adding that "you must be the generation that manages to tackle the planetary emergency of climate change."

UN: "My message to you is simple:

Don’t work for climate-wreckers.

Use your talents to drive us towards a renewable future."



-- @antonioguterres tells @SetonHall graduates theirs must be the generation that succeeds in addressing the climate emergency… pic.twitter.com/7F69THIke7 — SDG Nigeria Knowledge Hub �� (@sdgnigeria) May 24, 2022

The official also warned the students about entering a world full of dangers. "We face conflicts and divisions on a scale not seen in decades - from Yemen to Syria, from Ethiopia to the Sahel and beyond," he said.

Regarding the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which began last February 24 with Russia's demilitarization and denazification operation in Ukraine, Guterres said it "is causing immense human suffering, destruction and death."