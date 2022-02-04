The West Doesn't Help to Solve the Ukrainian Crisis: Erdogan

"Unfortunately, the West has not contributed to the solution of this issue until now. I can only tell that they are creating difficulties," the Turkish president pointed out.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pointed out that neither the United States nor other Western countries had not contributed to solving the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, the West has not contributed to the solution of this issue until now. I can only tell that they are creating difficulties," Erdogan said, noting that even the U.S. could not achieve any progress to thaw the tension.

His remarks came after he held talks with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday in Kiev, where Erdogan proposed to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.

“Turkey wants to bring together Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky to discuss the problem,” he said at the 10th high-level strategic cooperation council meeting between Ukraine and Turkey.

Washington's war intentions are becoming more and more evident. In the past week, the U.S. outlets reported that Congress was about to discuss a bill that would allow President Joe Biden to establish additional sanctions against Russia and allocate more money for war purposes in Ukraine.

“A bill pushed by Democratic leadership would send another US$500 million in weapons to Ukraine, pushing total U.S. military aid to the country to US$1.2 billion—just for 2022. This is not what military de-escalation looks,” Security Policy Reform Institute (SPRI) analyst Stephen Semler tweeted.

What appears as U.S. military-technical assistance, however, is not properly so. On Feb. 1, the Orinoco Tribune published an article claiming that the Ukrainian government is being forced to "take loans and buy U.S. weapons at massively inflated prices."