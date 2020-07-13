The Washington Redskins Drops Name to Avoid Racist Connotations

The football team will change the image with which its fans have identified it for 87 years.

The Washington Redskins Monday announced that it will modify its name and logo because they have offensive connotations against the Native American community.

“On July 3, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name... Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon competition of this review,” the team said.

The traditional image of this team, which won its franchise in 1933 when it was based in Boston, has been the head of an Indian man with several feathers hanging from his hair.

These decisions were communicated to the National Football League (NFL) after various sponsors such as FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and the Bank of America pressured the team to change its name.

"Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans, and community for the next 100 years," the Redskins stressed.

For years, advocates of Native American communities have requested that the Washington-based team change its name because the nickname "redskins" is considered a racist insult. In the wake of George Floyd's death, that claim regained strength.

Since June, the soccer team even cut ties with its founder, George Preston Marshall, due to his segregationist history, since he refused to sign black players until he was forced to do so in 1962.