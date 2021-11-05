The Venezuelan National Assembly Supports Agreement With ICC

The International Criminal Court will investigate the violent events in which 155 people died as a result of the opposition-led protests carried out in 2017.

On Thursday, Venezuela’s National Assembly (NA) approved an agreement supporting the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between President Nicolas Maduro’s administration and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The National Assembly urged all Venezuelan institutions to redouble their efforts to investigate and punish human rights violations. It also invited the ICC to investigate cases of human rights violations unleashed by U.S.-backed opposition leaders such as Henrique Capriles, Leopoldo Lopez, and Luis Ortega.

Additionally, the lawmakers expressed their commitment to enact any necessary norms to strengthen the protection of human rights.

“The MoU represents an act of courage and reassesses the integrity of the Bolivarian government and its democracy. It is also a recognition of the legitimacy of President Nicolas Maduro,” lawmaker Julio Chavez pointed out.

The defense lawyers recalled Alex Saab's status as Venezuela's special envoy and its deputy permanent representative to the African Union. He remained in arbitrary detention until Oct.16, 2021, when he was illegally transferred to Miami#NososotrosConLaVerdad pic.twitter.com/Zn8aomlbYL — Estado Lara (@TenemosConQueLa) November 5, 2021

Venezuela is one of the signatories of the "Rome Statute," an international commitment that has not yet been ratified by the U.S., the country which has supported violent acts against the Bolivarian revolution and its leaders.

“If the United States ever signs the Roman Statute, every U.S. president alive would be apprehended for brutal human rights violation they have committed worldwide,” NA President Jorge Rodriguez stressed.

Thanks to the MoU reached with the Bolivarian authorities, the ICC will investigate the violent events in which 155 people died as a result of the opposition-led protests carried out in 2017. Previously, the Venezuelan government also conducted exhaustive investigations into these events through the "Truth, Justice, and Tranquility" Commission. Its final report states that only 28 percent of the cases were attributable to public officers.