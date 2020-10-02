The Vatican Does Not Grant Pompeo an Audience With Pope Francis

Italian organizations and personalities criticized the presence of a "war criminal" who prevents Venezuela from buying medicine and food.

The Vatican announced that it had denied U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's request to meet with Pope Francis during his visit to Rome this week.

“The Pope had already clearly said that political figures are not received in electoral periods,” State Secretary Cardinal Pietro Parolin said.

Vatican officials also expressed concern about Pompeo's alleged attempts to drag the Catholic Church into the U.S. policy against China.

The Vatican's decision followed comments Pompeo made during a conference at the U.S. Embassy, where he urged Catholic officials to condemn "human rights violations and attacks on religious freedom" in China.

This happened amid negotiations for an agreement between the Vatican and China that would allow the Pope greater authority in the appointment of bishops in the Asian nation.

For the peoples of Bolivia, Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Nicaragua, Syria, Venezuela—and so many other countries—a Trump victory would be catastrophic.



Be in no doubt, ex-CIA director Pompeo has big plans, and the ruthlessness to enact them.



4/5 pic.twitter.com/R6QoYzDTp0 — Ammar Kazmi �� (@AmmarKazmi_) September 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the National Association of Italy-Cuba Friendship (ANAIC) joined the call by Italian organizations and personalities against the visit of Pompeo, the former head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

That organization recalled that the U.S. Secretary of State is a war criminal who prevents Venezuela from buying medicine and food, which is a sneaky war tactic that violates the human rights of Venezuelans.

The ANAIC also mentioned that, besides defaming Cuban doctors who cooperate with many countries in the fight against the pandemic, Pompeo has intensified the economic blockade against Cuba for electoral purposes.

"He recently visited Brazil and Colombia preparing a fratricidal war against Venezuela that only destruction, pain, and death would leave on both sides of the border," outlet Aporrea recalled.