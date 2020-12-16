The United States is approaching a federal government shutdown for lack of funding amidst massive efforts by Democrats and Republicans to reach a deal Wednesday.

Congress has until the end of next Friday to pass an executive funding bill or have a holiday shutdown, legislative sources said.

Forum leaders spoke Tuesday night of progress in reaching the agreement and providing relief to the country in dealing with COVID-19, but have yet to reach their goal.

The Hill, which specializes in legislative issues, said Wednesday that the four main leaders of Congress met twice on Tuesday to try to finance the government by Friday and break the month-long deadlock to provide more help on the new coronavirus.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters they were "close" to a compromise, but did not say whether he believed it could be reached by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell, who leads the Senate for the Republicans, expressed his optimism that they would reach the goal "soon" but did not say when.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) indicated that they are getting closer in negotiations to avoid the closing.

"Senator Bernie Sanders has threatened to shut down the US government next week and keep lawmakers in Washington through Christmas unless they submit to his demand for another round of $1,200 stimulus checks for most Americans." #StimulusORShutdown https://t.co/XIuVS5COYx — Jennifer�� #GeneralStrike #PeoplesParty #SaveYemen (@teddy_cat1) December 11, 2020

After their lengthy exchanges, both factions of parliament hope to provide some relief for the new coronavirus in a comprehensive funding bill, which would keep the government open until October 1, according to news reports.

If a deal is not reached, lawmakers will need to pass a third interim continuity bill to gain more time, otherwise the government will be closed.

On the other hand, McConnell promised Tuesday that the Senate would not leave the city during the year until more aid is approved, something that has not happened since April 2020.

Republicans have been pushing for months for Congress to pass a $500 billion aid bill, while Democratic forces are proposing a $908 billion package from a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers.