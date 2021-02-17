    • Live
News > U.S.

The US Will Pay $200 Million + To the World Health Organization

  • The official confirmed that the U.S. will offer

    The official confirmed that the U.S. will offer "significant financial support" to COVAX. | Photo: Twitter/ @thehill

Published 17 February 2021 (4 hours 35 minutes ago)
"This is a key step forward in fulfilling our financial obligations as a WHO member, and it reflects our renewed commitment to ensuring the WHO has the support it needs to lead the global response to the pandemic," Blinken said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that his government would pay over $200 million to the World Health Organization. It will support the COVAX facility for the production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The official confirmed that the U.S. would offer "significant financial support" to COVAX. "The United States will work as a partner to address global challenges. This pandemic is one of those challenges and allows us not only to get through the current crisis but also to become more prepared and more resilient for the future," the U.S. Secretary of State remarked during a virtual meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Before former President Donald Trump decided to withdraw from the WHO,  the  U.S. was its largest contributor.

