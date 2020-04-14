The US Will Indefinitely Maintain Border Closure With Europe

Donald Trump did not say whether restrictions on Europeans will be lifted in weeks or months.

President Donald Trump Monday announced that the United States will maintain indefinitely the ban on entering its territory from Europe that has been in force for a month.

"We want to do it [lift the shutdown] very quickly, but we want to make sure everything is fine. Right now we have a very strong ban and we are going to keep it that way until they [the Europeans] heal," Trump said.

The closing of borders with Europe began on March 14 for an initial period of 30 days that ended on the last Sunday.

The U.S. president explained that the opening of borders will be "at the right time", although he did not want to define if that will happen in weeks or months.

"I would not say that Italy is doing very well right now. I would not say that Spain is doing very well right now. France has just extended its confinement order," he said to justify his decision.

New COVID-19 dashboard just for the US offers rich, county-level data https://t.co/D5Oco9e5N3 — Lyman Beecher Brooks Library (@LibrarySpartans) April 14, 2020

These statements were inserted in the controversy that arose due to an interview in which Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of Trump's highest-ranking medical advisers, recognized that had the country been confined before, many lives would have been saved.

On Monday, Trump retweeted a message calling for Fauci to be fired, which prompted U.S. citizens to send messages with the hashtags #FireTrump and #FireTrumpNotFauci.

Nevertheless, the Republican President said that he was happy with Fauci's work and that he retweeted that message just because he "likes the controversy."​​​​​​​