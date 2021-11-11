The US Seeks To Defeat The Nicaraguan Revolution At All Costs

Chancellor Plasencia rejected that the U.S. imposed new visa restrictions on Nicaraguan citizens and restricted the Sandinista government's access to loans.

With the signing of the Reinforcing Nicaragua’s Adherence to Conditions for Electoral Reform Act, President Joe Biden continues with his predecessors' line of disrespect for the Latin American peoples. This lascivious reality contrary to the validity of international law was recalled by Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia on Wednesday.

"This aggression seeks to defeat the Sandinista Revolution at all costs. From Venezuela, we reiterate our absolute support for President Daniel Ortega, whom his people democratically re-elected on Nov. 7," Plasencia insisted.

The new U.S. law includes Nicaragua in the list of Central American countries subject to "visa restrictions related to corruption." It also restricts the Ortega administration's access to loans from multilateral banks.

"Mr. Biden, the Monroe doctrine promotes intrusion in our countries' internal affairs. The U.S. should stop trying to twist wills and suffocate progressive local governments by applying failed prescriptions that will only hurt their peoples," Plasencia insisted.

Today is election day in Nicaragua. I visited 4 voting sites, interviewing voters (video coming soon)



Things are very calm, and the voting process is totally open and free, with 7 options on the ballet (6 opposition)



The onslaught of corporate media propaganda is so ridiculous pic.twitter.com/SDroqtdVWn — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) November 7, 2021

Ortega obtained 75.87 percent of the votes in this year’s elections, which 255 international electoral companions characterized as efficient, transparent, and assured that it had a high turnout of opposition organizations. Biden, however, called the process a “pantomime election” and condemned that Ortega allegedly imprisoned opposition candidates before the voting. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejected this statement, which is aimed to disavow the vote result in favor of this Sandinista leader. “Despite the international pressure against the Nicaraguan revolution, we will continue to support it and defend all peoples’ right to sovereignty and self-determination,” Lavrov concluded.