The US Revokes Terrorist Designation For Extinct FARC

This decision is a credit to the 2016 Peace Accord with the Colombian government, Blinken stated.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of State removed the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) from its list of foreign terrorist organizations. Since the signing of the Peace Agreement with the Colombian State in 2016, this organization disappeared as a guerrilla force and abandoned the armed struggle. Most of its militants formed the Commons Party (Comunes) to participate in the democratic processes of this South American country.

"Today’s revocation of FARC’s terrorist designations is a credit to the 2016 Peace Accord with the Colombian government," U.S. State Secretary Anthony Blinked said, explaining that the U.S. continues to consider FARC dissident armed groups as organizations which are engaged "in terrorism at the expense of the Colombian people."

"All property of these armed groups must be blocked and reported to the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Providing material support to them or conspiring to do so is a crime."

In the future, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and other similar organizations may work on peace implementation programs in Colombian regions where former guerrillas are living.



To a world of geopolitical divides, never ending wars and multiplication of conflicts, Colombia sends a clear message: the time to invest in peace is now. pic.twitter.com/viv8It0lYL — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 24, 2021