The US Postpones Hearing of Suspect In Murder of President Moise

The adjournment will give Rodolphe Jaar more time to file his final statement and the prosecutors to show evidence to support the charges.

On Wednesday, South Florida District Judge Lisette Reid postponed for 30 days the hearings scheduled to question Haitian-Chilean businessman Rodolphe Jaar for his plotting in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July 2021.

A former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) informant, Jaar is charged with providing material support resulting in the death of Moise and conspiring to kill or kidnap him outside the United States. He faces up to life in prison.

The adjournment will give him more time to file his final statement and the prosecutors to show evidence to support the charges. It will also allow both sides to reach an early agreement, something that defendants often do to see their sentences reduced in exchange for cooperating with the investigation.

Jaar’s lawyer Joaquin Padilla told a magistrate judge that he will not contest his client’s detention before trial or challenge the criminal complaint filed before his arrest last week.

According to law enforcement sources, Jaar has critical information that could help agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigations build a stronger conspiracy case against the suspects in the assassination of Moise. In January, U.S. authorities arrested another suspect of this crime: former Colombian sergeant Mario Palacios, who had fled to Jamaica after months of hiding in Haiti and agreed to fly to Miami to face conspiracy charges after being detained. American detectives also investigate former Haitian Senator John Joel Joseph, who was arrested at a house in rural St. Elizabeth Parish along with his wife and two children in an attempt to enter the English-speaking Caribbean nation by boat after spending months in hiding.