The US Must Do More to Control Weapons Sales - Lopez Obrador

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stated on Monday at his morning press conference from Valle de Bravo State that Mexico is preventing the smuggling of firearms into the country from the U.S.

He reported the holding of a morning security meeting in Valle de Bravo, as it is one of the Mexican states with the highest crime rates, among other reasons because it is the most populated state in the nation, with 18 million inhabitants.



He expressed that the Army and Navy are working to prevent arms trafficking. They have a plan through which seizures have been achieved and it is important to clarify, Lopez Obrador noted, that no more agreements or contracts are allowed, as they were previously, with the U.S. government to introduce weapons to the country.



He revealed that there was even a confidential, clandestine agreement to introduce weapons from the US to Mexico, but that is no longer happening and won't happen any more, he assured.



We are combating trafficking, making a special effort so that arms do not enter our country and are controlled, in accordance with current legislation, which puts Mexico in a position to apply more control than in other nations regarding the carrying of firearms.



"We believe that the unfortunate events in the United States, especially in El Paso, Texas, should lead to reflection, analysis and the decision to control the indiscriminate sale of firearms, as this has a huge impact," the President deemed.

“We are very respectful of what other governments decide, but we think that these unfortunate events, which occurred in the U.S., should lead to reflection, analysis and the decision to control the indiscriminate sale of weapons,” Lopez Obrador said in his regular morning news conference.