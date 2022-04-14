The US Instigates Illegal Cuban Migration

The contiguous U.S. governments have historically promoted the irregular migration of Cuban people; according to local media, Washington's campaign violates bilateral migration agreements and has forced regional governments to demand transit visas.

One of the main obstructions carried out by the U.S. government was closing its embassy in Havana, stopping its consular service of granting visas and others. Regardless of the recent announcement on gradually resuming the visas process, their application for it is still blocked.

The U.S. Consulate to Cuba has failed to accomplish its commitment to granting 20 000 visas per year based on the multilateral agreement. Washington has established the concession of visas through a third country as a mechanism. The few visas it grants in third countries even have limitations, such as those under the visitor’s category, for one entry only.

According to what has been reported, there is evidence of pressure exerted on Latin American governments to require transit visas from Cubans, thus discriminating against them. Inspired by the Cuban Adjustment Act, some citizens carry out irregular migratory routes in Central America, exposing themselves to violence, scams, and corruption by drug trafficking or human trafficking groups.

— Embajada de Cuba en el Perú (@EmbaCubaPeru) April 13, 2022

The Association of Cuban Residents in Peru "Raíces Mambisas" condemns the immigration policy followed by the US government towards Cuban citizens and the resurgence of blockades and the damage it causes to the Cuban family.

Currently, at least 1 680 people have been deported to Cuba by sea and air from the United States, Mexico, the Bahamas, and the Cayman Islands. The U.S. has registered 46 000 Cubans who have arrived in the country by land at the U.S.-Mexican border between October 2021 to late February 2022.