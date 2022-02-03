The US Blockade Against Cuba Reaches Six Decades

On Feb. 3, 1962, President Kennedy initiated the longest U.S. blockade against any country. This genocidal, illegitimate, and extraterritorial policy continues.

On the 60th anniversary of the U.S. blockade enactment, Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Thursday demanded the end of this unilateral coercive measure, which is sought to overthrow the Cuban Revolution.

Adopted under the 2017 Trading with the Enemy Act (TWEA), the blockade initially only prohibited Americans from importing Cuban goods because President John F. Kennedy's administration claimed that the Caribbean nation was hostile to the United States.

“Cuba has never been indebted to that country, has not committed any crime against it, nor does it represent a danger to its national security. However, we are the only nation for which this legislation is still in force,” Rodriguez stressed.

The 1992 Torricelli Act extended the arbitrariness of U.S. sanctions by turning them into obligations to be fulfilled even outside the jurisdiction of the US. government. Since then, countries that are home to subsidiaries of the U.S. companies cannot maintain economic relations with Cuba either.

"This unilateral measure violates fundamental principles of the International Law since it denies peoples’ right to self-determination," Rodriguez condemned. In 2000, the Federal Budget Laws incorporated other prohibitions, such as the denial of funding for the sale of agricultural products to Cuba and the ban on the travel of U.S. citizens as tourists to this country. During President Donald Trump's administration (2017-2021), another 243 economic sanctions were adopted against Cuba, including the ban of U.S. cruises, ships, and flights to the Island, closure of the Western Union operations to Cuba, and persecution of crews transporting liquefied gas or oil to it. “Although the blockade has caused losses amounting to US$148 billion, it has failed to undermine the Cuban people, who have heroically defended their revolution from the ravages of this genocidal policy,” the Chancellor assured.