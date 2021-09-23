'The US Aggressiveness Has No Limits,' Diaz-Canel Warns

The Cuban President recalled that the July 11 destabilization attempts were preceded by an anti-revolutionary campaign led by the United States through social media.

During his speech at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday, Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel denounced that the United States has been engaged in an unconventional war against the Cuban Revolution for the past 60 years..

"Both within the U.S. and abroad, Washington tries to project a false image of the Cuban reality to sow confusion and justify its 'Change of Government' doctrine," Diaz-Canel stressed, recalling that the July 11 destabilization attempts were preceded by an anti-Cuban campaign through social media.

Former President Donald Trump strengthened the U.S. economic blockade amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with 243 sanctions, and President Joe Biden included Cuba into the list of "State Sponsors of Acts of International Terrorism."

"The U.S. aggressiveness against Cuba has no limits," Diaz-Canel stressed, and pointed out that the Washington attacks were not only against his country.

"The U.S. pressure other independent states to build coalitions to overthrow legitimate progressive governments," he said, explaining that this policy has hegemonic purposes.

In other remarks, Diaz-Canel stated that international cooperation amidst the pandemic has been insufficient since citizens of developed countries have received over 80 percent of the COVID-19 vaccines administered so far in the world.

"It is urgent and morally imperative to collaborate in ensuring equitable access to health services," he stressed, recalling that Cuba sent over 4,900 health professionals to 40 countries that needed support to fight the pandemic.

Finally, Diaz-Canell stressed that all Cubans are likely to be fully immunized against COVID-19 with the locally produced Abdala or Sovereign 02 vaccines by December. As of Sept. 20, this country's health professionals had administrated 18,8 million doses of these vaccines.