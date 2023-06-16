The UN Condemns the Assassination of West Darfur Governor

The governor was killed shortly after criticizing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces for ethnic attacks.

On Friday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, expressed his dismay over the assassination of the governor of West Darfur, Jamis Abdala Abkar, and stated that his security was the responsibility of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who had him in custody.

The assassination occurred on Wednesday just hours after he was detained by the paramilitary forces in El Geneina, the state capital, where the conflict is taking on "ethnic dimensions," with attacks by Arab militias against the Masalit community, which is also predominantly Muslim but adheres to pre-Islamic traditions.

Türk emphasized that the governor, who belonged to the Masalit tribe, was detained and killed shortly after criticizing the RSF for such ethnic attacks in a televised interview.

"All those responsible for this assassination must be held accountable, including those in positions of command," emphasized the Austrian High Commissioner, reiterating that "Abkar was in the custody of the RSF, and it was their responsibility to ensure his security."

The crime occurred just days after another prominent Masalit tribal leader in El Geneina, Tariq Abdelrahman Bahreldin, was also assassinated.

Türk also expressed concern about the rise of hate speech in West Darfur, such as through videos in which Arab militiamen boast about killing their rivals, which, in his opinion, could further escalate tensions in the area.

The state capital has been under attack by the RSF since April 24, particularly in areas inhabited by the Masalit people, who are practically besieged and have difficulties accessing humanitarian aid. Communications have been disrupted throughout Darfur since May 19.