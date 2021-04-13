    • Live
The UK Started To Ease Some of Its COVID-19 Restrictions

  • A woman has her hair cut in a hair salon in Windsor, Britain, April 12, 2021.

    A woman has her hair cut in a hair salon in Windsor, Britain, April 12, 2021. | Photo: Xinhua

Published 13 April 2021
Opinion

Britain appears currently to be in a strong position, with almost 40 million combined first and second vaccine doses now administered.

In England, all shops are reopening from Monday along with hairdressers, beauty salons, and other close-contact services. Restaurants and pubs are allowed to serve food and alcohol to customers sitting outdoors. Meanwhile, gyms, spas, zoos, theme parks, libraries, and community centers can all open.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the latest progress as "a major step forward in our roadmap to freedom".

"I urge everyone to continue to behave responsibly and remember 'hands, face, space and fresh air' to suppress COVID as we push on with our vaccination program," he said.

However, British scientists have warned that the government is risking a third wave of COVID-19 by easing the lockdown too soon as some parts of Britain still have higher rates of infection.

"We need to tackle that issue urgently or the virus will come back again," Leeds University medical school Associate Professor Stephen Griffin pointed out.

"It's worrying. There are far too many virus hotspots and not enough attention being paid to controlling infections that might spread from them," said Griffin.

Ireland also started to ease some of its COVID-19 restrictions as scheduled. People are allowed to travel freely within the county where they live or within 20 kilometers from their home, in-classroom education for primary and secondary school students resumed, and all residential construction projects reopened.

