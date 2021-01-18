The U.S. Opposed National Dialogues in Venezuela

The dialogues between the political forces began to yield better results in 2019 when they decided to negotiate directly without foreign interference.

Opposition lawmaker Timoteo Zambrano on Sunday affirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump hampered all dialogue processes between the Venezuelan opposition and President Nicolas Maduro.

He recalled the meetings held under the auspices of the Dominican Republic's former President Danilo Medina (2012-2020) and talks promoted by Norway's government in 2019 to solve political tension in the Bolivarian country.

Although the opposition wanted to reach agreements, final accords were frustrated due to the subordination of the Venezuelan opposition to the U.S.

In the 2017 Dominican Republic talks, for example, the pressure was exercised through calls, messages, and contacts until the opposition left the dialogue.

Besides U.S. interference, the ideological composition of opposition delegations was the main problem to honestly reach commitments.



TRUMP Y GUAIDÓ ����

They're authoritarian! They're not democratic, and they're both THIEVES AND CRIMINALS.

You can run, but not escape your consciousnes.



Trump and Guaidó will have to pay for their crimines and thefts.#HandsOffVenezuela ���� pic.twitter.com/LYCpLEODW4 — ⚛ Alejacandanga�� (@Alejacandanga) January 3, 2021

Referring to the national dialogue installed on September 16, 2019, Zambrano highlighted that progress and agreements were reached when it was decided to negotiate directly without foreign interference.

Zambrano, who is Parliament's Foreign Policy Commission chairman, also assured that Guyana's government was "bought" by the U.S. oil company Exxon Mobil to sue Venezuela to discard the Geneva Agreement of 1966 that orders a peaceful solution for the territorial dispute in the Essequibo.

"I believe that what we saw in those 3 days of joint military drills between the U.S. and Guyana, we saw what the plan is between Exxon Mobil and the U.S. using the Guyanese as a pawn," he warned.