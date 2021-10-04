The Two Koreas Re-Establish Direct Communications

The event took place at 09H00 local time when the parties made calls through the military communication line and the inter-Korean office.

On Monday, the governments of North Korea and its neighbor to the South confirmed the restoration of their direct communications, which were interrupted during the summer, shortly after they resumed.

As agreed, they will maintain regular telephone contact through the liaison office at that time and also at 17H00 local time.

The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, anticipated the reestablishment of these communications during a speech delivered days ago before the Supreme People's Assembly. On that occasion, Kim urged the South Korean authorities "to make positive efforts to put North-South ties on the right track and resolve important tasks."

During the day, the South Korean Ministry of Reunification issued a statement in which it expressed its hope that the reestablishment of communications would contribute to the inter-Korean dialogue.

In addition, it valued that this fact lays the foundation for stabilizing the situation on the peninsula, restoring bilateral relations and consolidating peace.

In June 2020, North Korea interrupted the telephone connection with South Korea following increased tensions between the two countries after Seoul launched 500,000 balloons with propaganda hostile to Pyongyang.

According to media reports, the decision cut off exchanges from the liaison office (located on the common border), the direct line between the Workers' Party and the South Korean presidential office, and the military.

After several months of negotiations at the highest level, the links were resumed at the end of July. Still, they were again interrupted by military exercises between South Korea and the United States.