The Streets Were Filled With Joy to Celebrate Biden's Victory

New York City's atmosphere was simply euphoric. "The change has arrived" or "Power to the people" were some of the messages that people carried on their banners.

The jubilation took hold of the streets in the United States this Saturday for the victory of the Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the presidential election.

The surroundings of the White House in Washington DC, Times Square in New York, and the Freedom Tower in Miami were some of the most iconic places where thousands of people celebrated the defeat of President Donald Trump.

As soon as the alerts for Joe Biden's victory went off, shouts, applause, and car horns spread the news and encouraged people to head to the White House. Many wore T-shirts with images or messages from Black Lives Matter, Joe Biden, or Kamala Harris. Others carried makeshift posters but eager to express what they felt.

Dances, applauses, speeches, and hugs have taken place during a day in which the traffic of vehicles through the streets surrounding the White House has been interrupted.

"Today I woke up smelling of freedom and breathing democracy," said Ingrid Vaca, a Bolivian woman who fights in favor of permanent status for the "dreamers", the young people brought to the country by their undocumented parents.

"DO YOU BELIEVE IN LIFE AFTER TRUMP?"



San Francisco is celebrating #BidenHarris2020 victory dancing to @Cher pic.twitter.com/P8NiPYe8cX — Team Cher Universe (@TCherUniverse) November 7, 2020

But the celebration didn't just happen at the White House. A few miles away, in Columbia Heights, home to an important Latino community, residents expressed their joy with fireworks and music.

"We already have a new President," shouted a young Honduran as he spoke by phone with his family in Central America.

In New York City, people began celebrating Biden's victory since Friday. While some danced through the streets, others were awakened by car horns and pot-banging noice a few seconds after the media announced that the Democratic candidate was practically the winner.

"It was amazing. I heard applause and horns in my apartment. I looked at the Internet and there it was. After the four years we have had, I felt so good!" said John, a citizen who was draped in the American flag and celebrating in Times Square.

In the U.S. city hardest hit by COVID-19, the atmosphere was simply euphoric. "The change has arrived", "Proud to be an immigrant" or "Power to the people" were some of the messages that people carried on their banners.

"Trump has disrespected us and Biden is the change we needed. He is someone decent, said Diego Delgado, a young Puerto Rican.

"Besides happiness, I feel relief. I was scared the democratic system would not hold... I am concerned about everything: the pandemic, unemployment, social justice... It is a disaster," said Suzanne Epstein, who was shouting "Let's go, Biden. Let's go, Kamala" with her friends.