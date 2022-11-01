The Situation of Haitian Children Is “Alarming” - UN

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) warned of the risk posed to Haiti's children by cholera, malnutrition and violence ravaging the country.

"The international community must act immediately to support the national authorities to ensure the rights of millions of Haitian children to live, grow, learn and thrive in a climate free of violence," the UN committee said.

As for the cholera outbreak in Haiti, the number of suspected cases now exceeds 2 000 in eight of the country's ten departments, while some 50 deaths have been reported, according to health authorities.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said that, as a result of gang violence making access to affected areas difficult, it is likely that these figures are actually higher.

The 18-member CRC denounced that the lives of 1.2 million children living in areas where reported cases are threatened by the disease.

��Urgence Choléra -300 ASCP formés par la DSO avec le soutien de l'OPS sont sur le terrain pour réaliser des activités de surveillance + communication de proximité ��. Leur travail permet une meilleure collecte des données de terrain + la sensibilisation aux mesures préventives✅ pic.twitter.com/qtgJkH2nF0 — OPS/OMS Haïti (@OPSOMSHaiti) October 31, 2022

Cholera emergency, -300 ASCPs trained by the DSO with the support of PAHO are in the field to carry out surveillance + proximity communication activities. Their work allows for better collection of field data + awareness of preventive measures.

Many of the poorest families do not have access to drinking water, soap to wash their hands and basic sanitation amid the violence and insecurity that prevail in the country. In this regard, the CRC also said that in this scenario, most children cannot attend school.



With the limited functioning of hospitals due to fuel shortages and insecurity, the risk of contracting the disease increases said the committee, which also drew attention to the fact that malnutrition is a risk factor.

"The situation is alarming, as malnourished children are at even greater risk from the developing cholera outbreak." According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), 100 000 children under the age of five suffer from severe acute malnutrition.

The CRC urged Haiti to comply with its international human rights obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC). It called on all government authorities and non-state actors to protect the country's children's rights and facilitate access to humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable families.