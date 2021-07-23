The Second Riot in Ecuador´S Prisons Causes 22 Deaths

The police explained that 86 criminals that managed the escape from the Cotopaxi were arrested and returned to prison.

Ecuador's police reported on Thursday at least 22 were killed during riots in two of the country's largest prisons. This is the second crisis of the Ecuadorian prison system thus far this year.

The police explained that 86 criminals that managed the escape from the Cotopaxi were arrested and returned to prison.

El presidente @LassoGuillermo anuncia una serie de medidas ante la crisis carcelaria

- Declara emergencia carcelaria

- El Coronel Fausto Cobo, es el nuevo director del @SNAI_Ec

- Control militar y policial en los exteriores de las 2 cárceles

- 78 ppl recapturados @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/rbIzo44P0j — Denisse Herrera (@denisseteleSUR) July 22, 2021

"President @LassoGuillermo announces a series of measures in the face of the prison crisis - Declare a prison emergency - Colonel Fausto Cobo, is the new director of the @SNAI_Ec

- Military and police control outside the 2 prisons - 78 ppl recaptured."

On the other hand president, Carlos Lazo declared the emergency state across all prisons in the country and appointed a new director of the National Service of Attention to Adults and Teenagers Prisoners (SNAI).

"To the mafias that seek to intimidate this country: they are wrong. They are wrong if they believe that this Government is going to act with the same lukewarmness as the previous ones. They are wrong if they believe that our hand is going to shake," Lasso said.