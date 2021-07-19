The Sandinista Revolution Reaches 42 Years of Victories

The celebrations began on Sunday with a night party at the Faith Square next to Xolotlan Lake.

On Monday, Nicaragua celebrates the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the revolution led by the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), which overthrew the U.S.-backed dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza on July 19, 1979.

The celebrations began on Sunday with a night party at the Faith Square next to Xolotlan Lake, where citizens gathered to dance, eat and drink among revolutionary sounds emitted from speakers.

Nicaragua’s vice president Rosario Murillo said that her administration promoted over 5,000 cultural and recreational activities, which will include vigils and mass concerts. On this day, Nicaraguans wave red-black flags everywhere to remember the heroes of an anti-imperialist struggle that began with Cesar Augusto Sandino in the 1920s.

"Here, we are supporting the Revolution, love, freedom, and harmony," said Cinthia Cardoza, an activist who recalled that the FSLN administrations allowed her country to develop economically and politically in an unprecedented way.

Since the FSLN came to power, health care was declared free, which contributed to the elimination of Poliomyelitis in 1982, and the control of communicable diseases such as whooping cough and measles. The National Literacy Crusade (CNA), promoted by the Sandinista government, made it possible to reduce the illiteracy rate from over 50 percent to 12 percent. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognized this achievement in 1981. With Ortega's administration, Nicaragua's poverty rate was also reduced from 48 to 24 percent, and the minimum wage was doubled.