'The Pandemic Helps the Rich Get Richer in the US' Sanders Say

The wealth of 467 billionaires grew by US$731 billion since the beginning of the pandemic.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Tuesday warned of how President Donald Trump has promoted income and wealth inequality, a situation that has been further worsened by the pandemic.

"Thanks to Trump's tax donation to the wealthy people, billionaires now pay a lower tax rate than teachers, nurses, firefighters, or truck drivers," Sanders explained.

Amid the people's struggle to sustain their economy, the wealth of 467 billionaires grew by US$731 billion since the beginning of the pandemic. That was thanks to the Federal Reserve's actions to shore up the stock market in March.

"The rich are getting very rich. Meanwhile, many U.S. citizens are facing unemployment, loss of health care, evictions, and hunger," Sanders added.

The richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, made US$13 billion in one day. Meanwhile, his companies deny sick leave, risk pay, and a safe workplace to their employees. In the last 20 weeks, the richest U.S. family, the Waltons, earned about US$21 billion as the U.S. taxpayers continue to subsidize the Walmart's starvation wages. "It's time to change our priorities. Instead of allowing billionaires to get much richer, Congress should defend working families," Sanders assured. In the U.S., 92 million persons are uninsured or underinsured as other tens of million people face evictions or foreclosures.