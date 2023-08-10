The Lobos Gang Denies Responsibility for Villavicencio's Murder

"Other criminal groups want to destabilize the country and hold us responsible for the tragedy that Ecuador is going through," the Wolves spokesperson said.

On Thursday, the Wolves gang (Los Lobos) denied having assassinated presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio on Wednesday afternoon in Quito, the capital of Ecuador.

Previously, social networks circulated a video in which hooded men carrying weapons swore to be "the Wolves" and claimed to be the perpetrators of the murder of Villavicencio.

These men said that the presidential candidate was assassinated for failing to fulfill his promises after receiving money for his electoral campaign.

The alleged assassins also launched threats against another presidential candidate Jan Topic, whom they also accused of receiving money from organized crime.

All these affirmations, however, were denied today through a video made by a group of people who proclaimed themselves to be members of the authentic Los Lobos gang.

This is the moment Ecuadorian centrist presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated after a rally in Quito, Ecuador.



Villavicencio twice reported having received threats targeting himself and his team in the week before his death pic.twitter.com/Lm1JngoCnb — TRT World (@trtworld) August 10, 2023

"Ecuador, don't be fooled. We are the organized crime group The Wolves. We don't cover our faces. Nobody speaks for us and we do keep peace," says a man who appears surrounded by other gang members dressed in white.

"We make it clear that we have never assassinated government or civilian people. We clarify that the video circulating on social networks, in which he appears in a group of people with their faces covered and assault rifles posing as members of our organization, It's totally false."

"This makes it clear that other criminal groups want to destabilize the country and hold us responsible for the tragedy that Ecuador is going through right now," the Wolves spokesperson said.

"We ask that the authorities investigate and find those truly responsible. Do not be fooled by people who make videos, covering their faces so as not to assume responsibility for their actions, which threaten the State security."