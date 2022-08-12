The Israeli Army Cracks Down on Palestinian Fishermen

The "naval blockade" discriminates against 3,700 registered fishermen in Gaza, forcing them to carry out their activities less than 9 nautical miles from the beach.

On Friday, the Israeli navy opened high-velocity water streams towards Palestinian fishermen, forcing them to stop working and return to the shore.

"Israeli naval forces and their gunboats have long been harassing fishermen in Gaza, shooting at them, damaging their boats and making arrests. On some occasions, fishermen were injured or even killed during gunfire attacks by the Israeli navy," outlet WAFA recalled.

Since 2007, Israeli governments and their occupying forces have maintained a 40-kilometer long naval blockade along the coasts of Palestinian territory, an arbitrary and abusive measure that reduces the poor's access to livelihoods.

Palestinian mother Om Ahmed Shamlakh bathing her children on the rubble of her house which was destroyed by Israeli occupation warplanes in the latest onslaught.



Mohammed Zaanoun pic.twitter.com/fs85TeBbD5 — PALESTINE ONLINE (@OnlinePalEng) August 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Foreign Affairs Ministry called on Washington to take action against Israel so as to prevent the construction of new Jewish settlements in the occupied territories.

Recently, Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics revealed that the number of American Jews moving to West Bank settlements increased by 73 percent between 2020 and 2021, the highest increase recorded in decades. Currently, over 200,000 Jewish settlers live in occupied East Jerusalem and some 450,000 Israelites reside in West Bank settlements.

Nearly one in ten American Jews who migrated to Israel in 2021 live in settlements. "They represented 40 percent of all Jewish emigrants who chose to move to the West Bank," the EFE agency recalled.