The IOC Discriminates Against Russian Athletes: Putin

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin labeled the treatment of Russian athletes by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as "ethnic discrimination" given that their participation in the Paris Games remains uncertain due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"The Olympic Games themselves can be wielded as a tool of political pressure against individuals who have no connection to politics. In fact, this amounts to ethnic discrimination against Russians," Putin said at the international forum "Russia, a Sporting Power."

He pointed out that due to "certain leaders within the modern International Olympic Committee," Russia has learned that an invitation to the Games is not an unconditional right for the best athletes but rather a sort of "privilege" that can be obtained through "certain political gestures unrelated to sports."

"We have also heard claims that the Olympic Charter is supposedly outdated and no longer holds universal significance. Some sports officials have assumed the authority to determine who is covered by this Olympic Charter and who is not. Such approaches contradict the very essence of sports," the Russian president added.

Putin emphasized that sports are a "state priority" for Russia and "one of the most important components of national development goals." He assured that Russian athletes, who are denied the opportunity to participate in international competitions, have the support of the government and society.

"Through the efforts of the Russian government and the Russian Olympic Committee, with the involvement of our sponsors, we support those whose rights are restricted and are not allowed to compete in international competitions," said the president.

Stanislav Pozniakov, the president of the suspended Russian Olympic Committee, expressed confidence that Russia will participate in the 2028 Olympic Games, to be held in Los Angeles.

"We have set the goal of participating in the United States. I am sure that by then, the sanctions will have been lifted," he stated.

The IOC reiterated last week that it reserves the "right to decide on the participation of individual neutral athletes with Russian passports in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics."