The French Left Sets Coalition For Legislative Elections

On Monday, the Europe Ecology-The Greens (EELV) and France Insumise (LFI) agreed to ally under the name "New Ecological and Social Popular Union" for the June legislative elections.

“We seek to end the neoliberal course of the European Union (EU) with a new political project at the service of ecological and social construction,” the EELV and LFI stated.

“I think we can talk about a historical event since these parties have never allied before,” the LFI electoral campaign director Manuel Bompard pointed out, stressing that both parties overcame their differences regarding European policy to share a political program.

Such agenda comprises raising the minimum wage to 1,400 euros, reducing working time, limiting the prices of essential products, and promoting sustainable development policies against the EU free-market economic growth programs.

Both parties also seek to achieve a parliamentary majority to fight President Emmanuel Macron’s project to raise the retirement age from 62 to 65 and force him to elect LFI leader Jean-Luc Melenchon as Prime Minister.

The EELV and LFI seek to add to their coalition the Socialist Party (PS) and the Communist Party of France (PCF), with which they currently hold negotiations. The PCF leader Fabien Roussel told radio France Info that his party's inclusion in the agreement is imminent.

A voting intention poll conducted by the Harris Interactive Corporation on April 24-25 showed that the left-wing coalition is likely to reach 33 percent of the ballots in the legislative election, while far-right parties are likely to obtain 31 percent of the votes.