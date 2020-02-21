'The Disqualification Is a Blow to Democracy', Evo Morales Says

In Bolivia, a "new coup has already begun" with the disqualification of Socialist politicians' candidacies.

At a press conference held in Buenos Aires (Argentina) on Friday, Bolivia's former President Evo Morales rejected the decision of his country's Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) to disqualify him and his former Foreign Minister Diego Pary for the upcoming May elections.

"Unfortunately, the TSE does not allow free, healthy, and transparent elections. That is what it seems," the leader of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) said.

Morales also asked the Bolivian coup-born regime not to destroy the political, economic, and social institutions built during the last decade.

"You can do whatever you want with me, but don't destroy democracy,' the Socialist leader said.

The TSE president Salvador Romero Thursday announced the disqualification of Morales' candidacy for a seat in the Senate, for he had not "sufficiently" proved his permanent residence in Bolivia.

This disqualification was a foreseeable event in a country where the self-proclaimed President Jeanine Añez is complying with Washington's agenda. Therefore, Morales directly accused the United States.

“We meet all the requirements. Instructed by the U.S. embassy, they did not approve the legality,” he said and warned that “the People is mobilized and organized. We will continue to fight for our sovereignty and dignity.”

Bolivia's "democracy": a coup forces Evo Morales into exile, then the coup plotters bar him from standing in elections "because he lives abroad" - it means they are worried he would get elected https://t.co/IM5aKzsKhV — Jorge Martin (@marxistJorge) February 21, 2020

The meme's photo presents Bolivian electoral authorities announcing the disqualification of Evo Morales and Diego Pary as candidates for senators.

At the press conference, Morales' Lawyer Raul Salvador also highlighted the arbitrary and illegal nature of the Bolivian Electoral Court's decision.

"These decisions violate Bolivia's Electoral Law. They are irrational interpretations," he stressed.​​​​​​​

Although Diego Pary's candidacy was also rejected, the Bolivian TSE did not disqualify Luis Arce, a Socialist politician who will compete as MAS presidential candidate in the May 3 elections.

According to a survey released on Feb. 16, Arce is the favorite to win the elections as he has 31.6 percent of the vote intention. ​​​​​​​His closest rival, Carlos Mesa, would receive 17.1 of the votes.

Only 16.5 percent of the Bolivians would vote for Jeanine Añez, who said that she would not be a candidate when she seized power through a U.S.-backed coup d'etat in Nov. 2019.