The Day of the Dead Floods Mexico with Colors

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, thousands of Mexican families flock to cemeteries to decorate the graves of their loved ones. The Day of the Dead, however, occurs beyond the spaces linked to the Catholic faith.

Emanating from the traditions of the Mesoamerican Indigenous peoples, this is a celebration of joy that involves people of all ages in rituals that take place in public and private places. Costumes, flowers, candies, games, candles, offerings and songs are some expressions of folklore that make the Day of the Dead an occasion to celebrate life.

The Day of the Dead is rooted in pre-Hispanic Aztec rituals tied to the goddess Mictecacihuatl, the Lady of the Dead, who allowed spirits to travel back to earth to be with their family.

The Day of the Dead stems from Indigenous traditions that have endured despite the Spanish colonization's cultural violence.
A woman uses the monarch butterfly as a motif for her disguise.
150 drone-mounted lights create dancing, multi-color images in the sky of Mexico City.
Girls take part in the Day of the Dead parade.
Dolls representing a mariachi band.
Mexican folklore associate Monarchs as the souls of relatives returning.
Citizens visit an arrangement of illuminated sculptures in a plaza.
An offering with food and objects to honor the dead.
Two skulls stroll through a Mexican plaza.
Published 2 November 2021
